-
Bolivia: Mexican ambassador to La Paz expelled amid asylum dispute
Bolivia’s Interim-President Jeanine Anez declared the expulsion of the Mexican Ambassador to Bolivia, along with two Spanish diplomats, during a press conference in La Paz on Monday.
The measure comes after a group of Spanish diplomats allegedly attempted to enter the Mexican embassy, allegedly attempting to help at least nine allies of former Bolivian President Evo Morales, sheltering in the embassy over sedition allegations.
“The constitutional government I preside over has decided to declare as persona non-grata; the Ambassador of Mexico in Bolivia, Maria Teresa Mercado; the diplomat in charge with representing Spain’s business interests in Bolivia Cristina Borreguero; the Consul of Spain in Bolivia Alvaro Fernandez and the group of by presumably hooded and armed diplomats, requesting them to leave the country within 72 hours,” stated Anez.
“The hostile behaviour, trying to enter surreptitiously and clandestinely to the Mexican residence in Bolivia, defying Bolivian police officers and the citizens themselves, are facts that we cannot let pass,” added Anez.
The expelled diplomats will have 72 hours to leave Bolivia.
