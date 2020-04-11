Bolivia: Military puts Montero under lockdown in bid to contain COVID-19 spread

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The city of Montero in Bolivia was put under lockdown by the Army on Friday in an attempt to control the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Footage shows soldiers at the road entrance to the city, as well as them preparing food to be delivered.

The city’s mayor Miguel Angel Hurtado Anez, explained the decision to restrict the mobility of the more than 110,000 inhabitants by stating that “in Montero [the situation] has gotten out of control. We can no longer follow up on all those who have been infected in order to see who might have been infected by them.”

Montero is located in the department of Santa Cruz, the most populated and extensive region that has registered the most cases of the virus.

Bolivia has recorded 264 cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths so far, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

