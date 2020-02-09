-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Bolivia: Morales’ MAS party presents presidential candidates for upcoming elections
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, founded by former President Evo Morales, presented its candidates for the upcoming snap elections at its first campaign event in El Alto on Saturday.
The party’s presidential candidate Luis Arce along with Vice-president candidate David Choquehuanca addressed the supporters from the stage.
“We feel honoured, proud, respectful and disciplined”, said Arce pledging to take over a “great fight to recover what was taken from us by a bloody coup.”
Choquehuanca said, “Let’s show our good heart to the world,” adding, “We are not from the culture of confrontation sisters and brothers, let’s go ahead with the truth”, he called.
Morales was ousted in November following weeks of unrest in the wake of the disputed October 20 presidential election. The country’s interim president Jeanine Anez appointed the elections to take place on May 3.
Video ID: 20200209-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200209-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly