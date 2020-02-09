Bolivia: Morales’ MAS party presents presidential candidates for upcoming elections

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, founded by former President Evo Morales, presented its candidates for the upcoming snap elections at its first campaign event in El Alto on Saturday.

The party’s presidential candidate Luis Arce along with Vice-president candidate David Choquehuanca addressed the supporters from the stage.

“We feel honoured, proud, respectful and disciplined”, said Arce pledging to take over a “great fight to recover what was taken from us by a bloody coup.”

Choquehuanca said, “Let’s show our good heart to the world,” adding, “We are not from the culture of confrontation sisters and brothers, let’s go ahead with the truth”, he called.

Morales was ousted in November following weeks of unrest in the wake of the disputed October 20 presidential election. The country’s interim president Jeanine Anez appointed the elections to take place on May 3.

