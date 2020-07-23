-
Bolivia police recover 400 bodies of suspected COVID-19 patients
Police in Bolivia have recovered more than 400 bodies found in streets, vehicles and homes of some of the country’s biggest cities over a five-day period, with 85 percent of the victims believed to have died from coronavirus.
The number of coronavirus cases reported across Latin America has passed four million.
More than half of the infections are in Brazil, which reported a record daily increase in cases on Wednesday.
Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports.
