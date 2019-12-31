Bolivia to expel Mexican ambassador, Spanish envoys as diplomatic row deepens

Bolivia’s interim president says her government is expelling the top Mexican diplomat in the country over an alleged attempt by members of Bolivia’s former government to leave their refuge in the Mexican embassy with Spanish help and flee the country.

