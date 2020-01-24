-
Bolivians celebrate Alasitas festival in honour of indigenous prosperity god
The Bolivian capital La Paz kicked off the annual Alasitas festival in honour of the indigenous deity Ekeko on Friday.
The Alasitas tradition starts at noon on January 24.
People gathered to buy miniature figures and fake bank notes, often of foreign currencies like dollars and euros, and asked for blessings by Catholic priests.
“We buy with the desire, the dream that all our projects come true throughout the year, that the miniatures become reality as the year goes by, that everything we want is fulfilled,” believer Betty Condori said.
This is done to honour Ekeko, the ancient god of abundance and prosperity, in hope he that will bring good luck and money to the blessed.
