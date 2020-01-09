Bolivia’s interim govt calls on Interpol to detain former President Evo Morales

Bolivia’s interim government has called on the services of the International Criminal Police Organisation to detain this man…the country’s former President.The Interior Minister says he’s contacted Interpol to arrest Evo Morales – with a view to stopping him from travelling to Chile where he’s been apparently asked to take part in a human rights event. SOT Arturo Murillo, Bolivia’s interim interior minister”It’s so that he can’t just do as he pleases. Evo Morales owes Bolivians a lot of explanations – and he has debts to pay //// We’re waiting for him. Let him come back to Bolivia, here are the handcuffs to take him to prison…and not for political reasons, not for persecution, but for terrorism.”In a tweet, Morales has denied that he’s received any invitation from the government in Santiago.This though is not the first time a warrant has been issued for Morales’ arrest…A first warrant was circulated back in November, after the leftist leader stood down and fled to Mexico – amid protests over his narrow and disputed win in the presidential eleciton. News of this interpol arrest document came as Bolivia’s chief anti-corruption investigator announced that a total of 592 ex-officials – including Morales and his former top brass – are being probed for suspected corruption.The first findings from the inquiry, which also involves several state companies, are due to be published in April…that’s a month before fresh presidential elections are scheduled to take place.In an interview this January, Morales has ruled out standing as a candidate, but has vowed to return to Bolivia by next Christmas.

