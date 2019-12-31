Bolivia’s spat with Spain, Mexico deepens over Morales’s allies

Spain says it is going to expel three Bolivian diplomats in a tit-for-tat move after Bolivia’s interim president asked two Spanish diplomats, as well as the Mexican ambassador, to leave the country.

Jeanine Anez has demanded the removal of the diplomats from Bolivia, apparently angered by the Mexican embassy granting asylum to nine Bolivians – among them allies of former President Morales – who remain on the premises.

The tension started when Mexico granted asylum to former Bolivian president Evo Morales.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Mexico City.

