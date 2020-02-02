Bollywood stars join protests against India’s controversial new citizenship law

In India, protests against a new citizenship law have brought tens of thousands of people from different faiths and backgrounds together across the country. The law is seen by critics as part of a larger threat to the secular fabric of Indian society.

