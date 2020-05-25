Bolsonaro attends rally as Brazil political scandal heats up

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has once again gone out on the streets to greet his supporters, ignoring growing calls for impeachment and accusations of interfering in police investigations to protect his sons.

Removing his face mask, Bolsonaro hugged and kissed supporters who were out to encourage him and to rally against lockdown measures.

Brazil is struggling to limit the spread of the virus, and US President Trump has just announced a ban on travellers from Brazil as cases in the country rose to the world’s second-highest number.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports.

