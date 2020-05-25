-
Hong Kong: Thousands defy lockdown orders to protest China’s security law | DW News - 11 hours ago
-
UK PM Boris Johnson backs top aide after lockdown revelations - 11 hours ago
-
Netanyahu on trial: Israel’s first sitting prime minister to face criminal charges - 12 hours ago
-
Lockdown in Russia: Moscow continues with strict health measures as infections still on the rise - 12 hours ago
-
Financing a recovery: EU ‘frugal four’ at odds with Brussels over €500 billion rescue - 12 hours ago
-
Lockdown backlash: Protest show growing frustration against restrictions in Germany - 12 hours ago
-
Spain’s phased reopening: PM praises ‘formidable’ response as two-speed de-escalation begins - 12 hours ago
-
US beaches, parks full on Memorial Day weekend despite pandemic - 12 hours ago
-
Cemeteries overflow in Aden as COVID-19 deaths spike in Yemen - 13 hours ago
-
Macron government faces tough talks on French hospital revamp in wake of Covid-19 - 13 hours ago
Bolsonaro attends rally as Brazil political scandal heats up
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has once again gone out on the streets to greet his supporters, ignoring growing calls for impeachment and accusations of interfering in police investigations to protect his sons.
Removing his face mask, Bolsonaro hugged and kissed supporters who were out to encourage him and to rally against lockdown measures.
Brazil is struggling to limit the spread of the virus, and US President Trump has just announced a ban on travellers from Brazil as cases in the country rose to the world’s second-highest number.
Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Brazil #Bolsonaro #Coronavirus