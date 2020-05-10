Bolsonaro called biggest threat to Brazil’s coronavirus response

Brazil has recorded more than 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 155,000 infections.

A study by top Brazilian universities is predicting more than 60,000 deaths by next month, the highest anywhere besides the United States.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been described as “the biggest threat” to his country’s ability to respond to the coronavirus.

The damning assessment came from British publication, The Lancet Medical Journal.

He has been facing sharp criticism for continuing to downplay the severity of the pandemic, but still has plenty of supporters at home.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports.

