Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil’s coronavirus toll soars
Opponents and supporters of Brazil’s president are expected to rally across the country on Sunday, as it grapples with the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
Jair Bolsonaro, who has been widely criticised for his response to the crisis, has threatened to deploy special forces against demonstrators.
Bolsonaro has also threatened to pull his country out of the World Health Organization after the United Nations agency warned governments about the risk of lifting lockdowns before slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.
Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports.
