Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is promoting the use of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus, despite the medical community warning that it could cause serious side-effects.

But Bolsonaro continues to be sceptical about COVID-19 and has filled his Health Ministry with military officials after his previous health ministers resigned.

Brazil has the third-largest number of infections worldwide and its hospitals are struggling to cope.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports.

