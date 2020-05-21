-
France: The limits of Macron’s “above the fray” style of presidency - 14 mins ago
-
Time running out on track and trace, NHS leaders warn – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 41 mins ago
-
US: Thousands evacuated in Michigan after two dams fail - 2 hours ago
-
Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens - 3 hours ago
-
Actress Duarte resigns as Brazil culture secretary in latest blow to Bolsonaro cabinet - 4 hours ago
-
Anti-lockdown protesters in US state of Michigan hold ‘Operation Haircut’ - 4 hours ago
-
WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day, sees steep rise in poor countries - 4 hours ago
-
Spain to extend lockdown to June 6 despite outcry from protesters and right-wing opposition - 4 hours ago
-
Self-Employment Tips in the Coronavirus World - 8 hours ago
-
Farm to fork: EU wants to slash pesticide use by 50% and boost organic farming - 11 hours ago
Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is promoting the use of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus, despite the medical community warning that it could cause serious side-effects.
But Bolsonaro continues to be sceptical about COVID-19 and has filled his Health Ministry with military officials after his previous health ministers resigned.
Brazil has the third-largest number of infections worldwide and its hospitals are struggling to cope.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports.
