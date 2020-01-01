Bolsonaro’s first year: Turbulent start for Brazil’s leader

Brazil’s controversial President Jair Bolsonaro has completed his first year in office.

It has been a combative 12 months, in which he has struggled to implement the most radical parts of his agenda and seen his popularity fall.

But improvements in the economy could give him a second opportunity in 2020.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports.

