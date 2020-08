Bomb attacks in southern Philippines kill at least 10

Twin explosions in the southern Philippines island of Jolo have killed at least 10 people and left scores injured.

FRANCE 24 correspondent Philip Sherwell says the island is a stronghold of Islamic separatists Abu Sayyaf, linked to the Islamic State group.

