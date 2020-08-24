-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital in Berlin - 60 mins ago
-
Italy: Sicily governor announces closure of migrants reception centres over COVID threat - about 1 hour ago
-
Syria: Firefighters tackle blaze after suspected gas pipeline attack near Damascus - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Protesters put pressure on on Postmaster General at rally outside his home in DC - about 1 hour ago
-
New Zealand: Sentencing begins for Christchurch mosques gunman - about 1 hour ago
-
Israel: Pompeo meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem on first stop of Middle East tour - 2 hours ago
-
France: Marseille fans celebrate PSG”s defeat in UCL final - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin - 2 hours ago
-
Bomb attacks in southern Philippines kill at least 10 - 2 hours ago
-
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives update on the COVID-19 pandemic | LIVE - 2 hours ago
Bomb attacks in southern Philippines kill at least 10
Twin explosions in the southern Philippines island of Jolo have killed at least 10 people and left scores injured.
FRANCE 24 correspondent Philip Sherwell says the island is a stronghold of Islamic separatists Abu Sayyaf, linked to the Islamic State group.
