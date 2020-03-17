Borders close in Latin America as coronavirus cases rise

At least 155 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Latin America, prompting several countries to close their borders.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced all borders will close on Wednesday to give tourists time to leave. His country has the highest number of confirmed cases per capita in South America,

Venezuela and Peru have also ordered all citizens to stay home in mandatory isolation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.

