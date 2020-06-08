-
Coronavirus: UK enforcing quarantine for incoming travellers on Monday amid travel industry worries - 13 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe opposition arrests: Five officials in custody after entering party headquarters - 13 hours ago
-
‘No to racism!’: Statues targeted as George Floyd anti-racism protests spread across Europe - 14 hours ago
-
George Floyd killing: US cities ease curfews and security measures after peaceful protests - 14 hours ago
-
Project in Russia spreads passion for books amid lockdown - 14 hours ago
-
Brazil: Rival rallies held for and against Bolsonaro - 15 hours ago
-
Boris Johnson: Anti-racism protests ‘subverted by thuggery’ – Top stories this morning – BBC - 15 hours ago
-
China: Uighurs convicted in sham trials at Xinjiang camps | DW Exclusive - 15 hours ago
-
NYC mayor vows to shift funding from NYPD to youth initiatives - 15 hours ago
-
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Sun 7 June – Springwatch – BBC - 19 hours ago
Boris Johnson: Anti-racism protests ‘subverted by thuggery’ – Top stories this morning – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip
🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP
🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV
🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said anti-racism protests at the weekend were “subverted by thuggery” after some demonstrators clashed with police.
Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/3dJjFPw
Bristol George Floyd protest: Colston statue toppled.
The name Edward Colston looms large over Bristol, with streets and buildings named after the 17th Century merchant and slave trader.
On Sunday, protesters at an anti-racism demonstration in the city toppled a statue of Colston and dumped it in Bristol Harbour.
Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/3f5m1rZ
It’s Monday 8 June 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.