Boris Johnson: Anti-racism protests ‘subverted by thuggery’ – Top stories this morning – BBC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said anti-racism protests at the weekend were “subverted by thuggery” after some demonstrators clashed with police.

Bristol George Floyd protest: Colston statue toppled.

The name Edward Colston looms large over Bristol, with streets and buildings named after the 17th Century merchant and slave trader.

On Sunday, protesters at an anti-racism demonstration in the city toppled a statue of Colston and dumped it in Bristol Harbour.

