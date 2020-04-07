Boris Johnson in hospital: “The stay is precautionary”

Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus 11 days ago. Government officials say the stay is precautionary and that Johnson is still leading the answer to the virus.

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

More news: http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories

Follow us on our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#Coronavirus #covid19 #coronavirusBritain