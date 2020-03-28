Share
0 0 0 0

Boris Johnson in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

25 mins ago

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.
“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson announced on Twitter on Friday.
“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video conference as we fight this virus.”

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from London.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #UK

Leave a Comment