Boris Johnson in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson announced on Twitter on Friday.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video conference as we fight this virus.”

