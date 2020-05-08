Boris Johnson marks VE Day reading ‘VE Day’ by Edward Blunden | VE Day 75 – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Prime Minister, Boris Johnson reads ‘VE Day’ by Edward Blunden.

Victory in Europe Day marks the day in 1945 when Britain and its allies accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany, bringing the war in Europe to an end.This year’s celebration is limited as the lockdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic means there will be no large-scale street parties or parades.

VE Day 75 | BBC

