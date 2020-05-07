Boris Johnson to review lockdown today – Coronavirus: Top stories this morning – BBC Breakfast – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV

🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

It’s Thursday 7th May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.

Boris Johnson will review the UK’s coronavirus lockdown with his cabinet later, after suggesting some rules could be eased from Monday.

By law the government must review the restrictions every three weeks, and Thursday marks the latest deadline.

The prime minister will address the nation at the weekend to outline plans for the next stage of the lockdown.

It is understood the “stay at home” message could be scrapped, with ministers keen to restart the economy.

BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC

#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.