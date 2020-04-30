Boris Johnson: We are past the peak of disease – Coronavirus Daily Update UK 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

30th April 2020.

Boris Johnson is due to lead the daily coronavirus briefing for the first time since his return to work, after chairing a cabinet meeting.

Ahead of the press conference, Mr Johnson urged UK businesses to “keep going” with lockdown measures.

No 10 said he will update the UK on the government’s “steps to defeat” the disease from 17:00 BST.

Meanwhile, Downing Street faces the deadline for its target of 100,000 daily virus tests.

In a tweet, Mr Johnson acknowledged “how hard and stressful” lockdown measures had been in the UK.

Speaking directly to businesses, the prime minister said he understood their “impatience”, but added: “I must ask you to keep going in the way that you have kept going so far, so we can protect our NHS and save lives.”

The UK government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty will appear alongside the PM at Thursday’s briefing.

Mr Johnson, who has just recovered from Covid-19, returned to work in Downing Street this week but missed Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday following the birth of his son with his fiancee Carrie Symonds.

