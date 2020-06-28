-
Unilever drops ‘fair’ from ‘Fair & Lovely’ skin lightening cream - 22 hours ago
-
“Baffling images”: Putin’s Victory Day parade launches constitutional referendum - 22 hours ago
-
Opposition leader Chakwera wins Malawi’s presidential election re-run - 22 hours ago
-
Russia’s coronavirus lockdown sparks surge in violence against women | Focus on Europe - 22 hours ago
-
Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin named Ireland’s new prime minister - 23 hours ago
-
Poland begins voting in presidential election delayed due to Covid-19 - 23 hours ago
-
France votes in municipal elections with Paris mayoral race in the balance - 23 hours ago
-
Malawi presidential election: Lazarus Chakwera declared winner - 24 hours ago
-
Boris Johnson ‘will not return to austerity of 10 years ago’ – Top stories this morning – BBC - 24 hours ago
-
LIVE: Protests against police brutality continue in Washington DC - 1 day ago
Boris Johnson ‘will not return to austerity of 10 years ago’ – Top stories this morning – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to @BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip
🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP
🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV
🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL
Prime minister Boris Johnson has pledged his government will “not go back to the austerity of ten years ago” ahead of a speech on Tuesday..
Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/3i3vQt3
It’s Sunday 28 June 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | @BBC News | BBC
#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.