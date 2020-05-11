Share
Boris Johnson’s lockdown exit strategy sows confusion in UK | DW News

46 mins ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to provide more details on his plan to re-open society after the UK’s coronavirus lockdown. On Sunday he addressed the nation to announce a “roadmap” for phasing out pandemic restrictions. But opposition politicians, union leaders and business groups are calling for more clarity. They say Johnson’s speech only succeeded in sowing confusion.

