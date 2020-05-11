Boris Johnson’s lockdown exit strategy sows confusion in UK | DW News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to provide more details on his plan to re-open society after the UK’s coronavirus lockdown. On Sunday he addressed the nation to announce a “roadmap” for phasing out pandemic restrictions. But opposition politicians, union leaders and business groups are calling for more clarity. They say Johnson’s speech only succeeded in sowing confusion.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #BorisJohnson