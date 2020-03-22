-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Curfew imposed in Republika Srpska to fight coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
As a measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Republika Srpska, one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina imposed a curfew beginning on Saturday night.
Footage shot in Banja Luka shows empty streets and special police forces on patrol.
Based on the curfew regulations, anybody over the age of 65 and below 18 are prohibited from exiting their houses.
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s other entity, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina will impose the curfew from Sunday.
So far, 94 people have been infected with the COVID-19 virus and one person has died in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Video ID: 20200322-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200322-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly