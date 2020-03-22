Bosnia and Herzegovina: Curfew imposed in Republika Srpska to fight coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

As a measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Republika Srpska, one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina imposed a curfew beginning on Saturday night.

Footage shot in Banja Luka shows empty streets and special police forces on patrol.

Based on the curfew regulations, anybody over the age of 65 and below 18 are prohibited from exiting their houses.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s other entity, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina will impose the curfew from Sunday.

So far, 94 people have been infected with the COVID-19 virus and one person has died in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

