Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sarajevo celebrates Eid Al-Adha amid COVID-19 pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Sarajevo worshippers attended Eid Al-Adha prayers at the the Gazi Husrev-beg mosque on Friday, abiding by strict safety and health guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Worshippers were seen flocking to the mosque as they put face masks on, disinfected their hands at the door and observed social distancing guidelines whilst praying.

The Reisu-l-ulema of the Islamic Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hussein effendi Kavazovic, told some of the prayers attendees, “What we can do for ourselves and for others is to help protect ourselves, wear masks, keep the prescribed distance and take care of our hygiene. Nowadays, our faith is expressed through discipline and our good intentions to save lives.

One of the worshippers, Mirnes Kovac, stressed the sacrifice Muslims are making during this holiday during the pandemic, stating, “Today, we are in a time of separation, which does not mean that we should be in a time of emotional, social and physical separation.”

Eid al-Adha or the ‘Festival of the Sacrifice,’ is the second of two globally celebrated holidays in Islam, the other being Eid Al-Fitr, with the former honouring Ibrahim or Abraham’s will to sacrifice his son to God before Jibra’il, or Gabriel’s intervention. Animals are often sacrificed on the holiday to remember Ibrahim’s offering.

Video ID: 20200731-033

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200731-033

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly