Bosnia and Herzegovina: Serbian officials join Republika Srpska Day celebrations
Bosnian Serbs attended Republika Srpska Day celebrations, in Banja Luka, on Thursday.
The event was marked with a parade, attended by Serbian officials, including Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, as well as Republika Srpska’s ones.
“Republika Srpska has its own territory, has its own political institutions – elected by people, has its own people who trust the institutions, people who want to preserve its territory and people who love Republika Srpska and and at the same time look up to Serbia,” said Milorad Dodik, Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency .
Republika Srpska is a self-declared entity formed in 1992, predominantly inhabited by Bosnian Serbs and de facto sovereign within Bosnia and Herzegovina.
