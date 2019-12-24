Bradley and Holly play hide & seek with an unsuspecting family 🙈🏃 | Take Off with Bradley & Holly

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Bradley Walsh plays a game of hide & seek with an unsuspecting family.

Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby spread festive joy in a new entertainment show. Some lucky audience members have the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to Lapland, and the show is packed with games, surprises and much more leading up to a spectacular finale.

Take Off with Bradley & Holly | Christmas Eve 2019 | BBC

