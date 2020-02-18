-
Brash and bigoted: How Arnab Goswami changed India’s TV debate | The Listening Post (Feature)
Over the past 10 years, viewers in India have witnessed the rise of a new breed of news anchor: brash, aggressive and unapologetically nationalistic.
They trade in conflict, fear and spectacle – a formula that tends to pay off in the ratings and online.
The Listening Post’s Meenakshi Ravi looks closely at a prime practitioner of this news style: Arnab Goswami of Republic TV.
Contributors:
Pragya Tiwari – Delhi-based writer
Kunal Kamra – Comedian
Aditya Raj Kaul – Former senior editor, Republic TV
Manisha Pande – Executive editor, Newslaundry
