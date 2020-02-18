Share
0 0 0 0

Brash and bigoted: How Arnab Goswami changed India’s TV debate | The Listening Post (Feature)

45 mins ago

Over the past 10 years, viewers in India have witnessed the rise of a new breed of news anchor: brash, aggressive and unapologetically nationalistic.

They trade in conflict, fear and spectacle – a formula that tends to pay off in the ratings and online.

The Listening Post’s Meenakshi Ravi looks closely at a prime practitioner of this news style: Arnab Goswami of Republic TV.

Contributors:

Pragya Tiwari – Delhi-based writer

Kunal Kamra – Comedian

Aditya Raj Kaul – Former senior editor, Republic TV

Manisha Pande – Executive editor, Newslaundry

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

Leave a Comment