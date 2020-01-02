-
Brave swimmers jump into freezing Lake Ontario for traditional New Year”s Polar Bear Dip
Dozens of people went into the cold waters of Lake Ontario during the traditional Polar Bear Dip to welcome the New Year in Toronto on Wednesday.
After getting psyched-up on the shore, participants ran en masse into the lake as they dived into the freezing waters to mark the beginning of the new year, some of them even put on a fancy dress for the occasion.
“Yeah good way to start new year for sure, get some blood [pumping], a little bit of a rush,” said one of the costumed swimmers.
