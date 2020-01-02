Brave swimmers jump into freezing Lake Ontario for traditional New Year”s Polar Bear Dip

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of people went into the cold waters of Lake Ontario during the traditional Polar Bear Dip to welcome the New Year in Toronto on Wednesday.

After getting psyched-up on the shore, participants ran en masse into the lake as they dived into the freezing waters to mark the beginning of the new year, some of them even put on a fancy dress for the occasion.

“Yeah good way to start new year for sure, get some blood [pumping], a little bit of a rush,” said one of the costumed swimmers.

