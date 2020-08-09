Brazil: 1,000 red balloons released from Copacabana beach in memory of COVID victims

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A non-governmental organisation placed crosses and 1,000 red balloons on the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, to pay tribute to coronavirus victims across the country, as the death toll is nearing 10,000.

“We have a thousand balloons representing one percent of the deaths in Brazil during the pandemic. They are being released, symbolising the lives that left. What we hope with this is that society and the public powers answer to why we are the second-largest country in [coronavirus-related] deaths,” said participant Marcio Antonio.

Some passers-by were seen taking pictures of the installation. The balloons were then released into the sky.

Bolsonaro repeatedly downplayed the virus’s threat, appearing in public and at protests against restrictions on several occasions without a mask, before eventually contracting the virus himself.

Brazil is the second worst-hit country in the world, behind the United States, with 2,962,442 coronavirus cases and 99,572 virus-related deaths.

