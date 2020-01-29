Brazil: Belo Horizonte wakes to chaos after more flooding

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Main roads and local businesses remain paralysed after a deadly floods returned to Brazil’s sixth-largest city Belo Horizonte.

The south-eastern city woke to a scene of devastation on Wednesday.

Locals and authorities were hard at work clearing the streets on after natural disasters struck the city for the second time in a week.

At least 61 people were killed in powerful rainstorms in Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo states, officials reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Video ID: 20200129-058

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200129-058

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly