Brazil ‘Bolsa Familia’ cut, millions struggle to survive
Brazil’s right-wing government has been slowing down the country’s anti-poverty programme, “Bolsa Familia”, launched by former President Lula Da Silva.
About one million people have been cut from the list of those eligible for benefits, while the admission of new families has slowed down, leaving about half-a-million people on the waiting list.
That has left many families waiting for help, some struggling to survive.
Al Jazeera’s John Holman has more from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
