Brazil: Bolsonaro supporters defy coronavirus warnings at Sao Paulo rally
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets of Sao Paulo on Sunday despite warnings to avoid large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Similar rallies were held in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro.
Bolsonaro has been stuck in a dispute with Congress over the use of 30 billion Reals ($6,2 billion) from the federal budget. Demonstrators accuse Congress and courts of hindering the president
Legislators have passed amendments to allow Congress to decide how and when this money should be spent. Bolsonaro, however, believes that this decision should continue to be made by the executive branch.
