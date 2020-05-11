-
Brazil: Bolsonaro supporters demand resignation of Sao Paulo’s governor in anti-lockdown protest
Dozens of supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rallied in Sao Paulo on Saturday to demand the resignation of the state’s governor whose COVID-19 lockdown measures they oppose.
The group of demonstrators were seen blocking traffic on Sao Paulo’s Paulista Avenue, displaying banners and holding a mock coffin of Joao Doria, the state’s governor.
“We are here today on Paulista avenue demanding the impeachment of governor Doria. He does not represent us anymore,” explained Falconi, a protester.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has registered 149,000 cases of the coronavirus with more than 10,000 virus-related deaths. Sao Paulo remains one of the hardest-hit states in the country.
