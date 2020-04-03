-
Brazil: Campaign backed by Neymar distributes supplies to favelas amid coronavirus crisis
A campaign donation of food and basic products that is backed by football player Neymar is helping favela inhabitants in Sao Paulo amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In the neighbourhood of Jardim Pery Alto, people were seen filling sheets and queuing up to get food and basic products like soap and toilet paper on Thursday.
“The support we are getting from public figures, artists, football players I hope will increase. Our people really need food,” said Angela, a coordinator for a local franciscan association.
“I am so thankful for this food, it helps a lot. I am so thankful to Neymar,” said a local after picking up goods.
Brazil has registered around 8,000 cases of coronavirus and at least 327 deaths.
