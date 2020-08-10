Brazil: Christ the Redeemer mass service pays tribute to COVID victims

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A special mass was held by the Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro under the feet of Christ the Redeemer on Sunday. The service was a tribute to the victims and families who have lost parents and loved ones during the pandemic.

The event, which was also a Father’s Day Mass as Sunday was Father’s Day in Brazil, had a very limited attendance and was streamed live. The National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) and Caritas Brasileira were responsible for the organisation of the event.

“This is for those who have lost loved ones, especially parents, but also all the loved ones, grandparents, sons. The goal is to make them not feel alone during the pain of this separation, and also to bring hope so they could look on, at the horizon with confidence,” stated Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro Dom Orani Tempesta.

Brazil has been one of the worst-hit nations by the coronavirus outbreak. The country passed a total of three million confirmed cases over the weekend. There have been 101,136 virus-related deaths nationwide.

Video ID: 20200810-007

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200810-007

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly