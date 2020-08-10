-
Hong Kong: Media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law - 10 hours ago
-
USA: Tensions as Dallas BLM protesters met by counter-protest - 10 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters slam “negligence” of Lebanese govt. in candle-lit vigil for Beirut victims - 10 hours ago
-
USA: Pro-police protesters “back the blue” at Brooklyn park - 10 hours ago
-
Russia: ‘Northern Capital’ half marathon kicks off with 5,000 runners in St Petersburg - 10 hours ago
-
Relatives recall “terrifying” moment church wedding interrupted by Beirut port blasts *EXCLUSIVE* - 10 hours ago
-
Germany: Protesters rally outside Polish Institute in solidarity with jailed LGBT activist - 10 hours ago
-
Hong Kong arrests: Jimmy Lai detained under security law - 10 hours ago
-
Belarus election: 3,000 detained during protests, dozens wounded (Police) - 10 hours ago
-
Belarus elections: Preliminary exit poll gives incumbent president huge lead - 10 hours ago
Brazil: Christ the Redeemer mass service pays tribute to COVID victims
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A special mass was held by the Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro under the feet of Christ the Redeemer on Sunday. The service was a tribute to the victims and families who have lost parents and loved ones during the pandemic.
The event, which was also a Father’s Day Mass as Sunday was Father’s Day in Brazil, had a very limited attendance and was streamed live. The National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) and Caritas Brasileira were responsible for the organisation of the event.
“This is for those who have lost loved ones, especially parents, but also all the loved ones, grandparents, sons. The goal is to make them not feel alone during the pain of this separation, and also to bring hope so they could look on, at the horizon with confidence,” stated Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro Dom Orani Tempesta.
Brazil has been one of the worst-hit nations by the coronavirus outbreak. The country passed a total of three million confirmed cases over the weekend. There have been 101,136 virus-related deaths nationwide.
Video ID: 20200810-007
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200810-007
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly