Brazil: Christ the Redeemer reopens to visitor after coronavirus closure

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The iconic Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro reopened to visitors on Saturday, alongside other major tourist attractions, after a five-month-long closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors were seen taking pictures in front of the landmark and enjoying a panoramic view over the city from the deck, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony officialised the reopening.

Several precautionary measures are enforced, such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

“After a pandemic during which we were following a quarantine of more than 100 days, this is very significant,” shared Antonio Carlos, a visitor.

Last Sunday, a special mass was held by the Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro under the feet of Christ the Redeemer, in tribute to the victims and families who have lost parents and loved ones during the pandemic.

According to official numbers, Rio de Janeiro recorded around 190,000 COVID-19 cases and over 14,500 virus-related deaths.

Video ID: 20200816-006

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200816-006

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly