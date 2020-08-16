-
Poland: Far-right nationalists march to commemorate Battle of Warsaw - 3 hours ago
-
USA: BLM counter-demonstrators met with paintball guns at “Patriot Prayer” Portland rally - 3 hours ago
-
Brazil: Christ the Redeemer reopens to visitor after coronavirus closure - 3 hours ago
-
France: Ariane 5 rocket takes-off carrying with space tug and two satellites - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Portland protesters clash with police at demonstration outside Sheriff”s office - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Hundreds rally in solidarity with Belarus protesters in Los Angeles - 3 hours ago
-
Israel: Police detain several anti-government protesters in Jerusalem - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus: Protesters armed with flowers and balloons back on the streets - 3 hours ago
-
Israel: Demonstrators hold fresh anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem - 3 hours ago
-
Japanese oil tanker off Mauritius splits in two | DW News - 4 hours ago
Brazil: Christ the Redeemer reopens to visitor after coronavirus closure
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The iconic Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro reopened to visitors on Saturday, alongside other major tourist attractions, after a five-month-long closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors were seen taking pictures in front of the landmark and enjoying a panoramic view over the city from the deck, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony officialised the reopening.
Several precautionary measures are enforced, such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.
“After a pandemic during which we were following a quarantine of more than 100 days, this is very significant,” shared Antonio Carlos, a visitor.
Last Sunday, a special mass was held by the Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro under the feet of Christ the Redeemer, in tribute to the victims and families who have lost parents and loved ones during the pandemic.
According to official numbers, Rio de Janeiro recorded around 190,000 COVID-19 cases and over 14,500 virus-related deaths.
Video ID: 20200816-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200816-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly