Brazil: Christ the Redeemer wears mask in tribute to healthcare workers

Rio de Janeiro’s most famous landmark, the Christ the Redeemer statue, was illuminated and “wearing” a mask on Sunday in honour of the healthcare workers fighting on the front line in Brazil’s battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The statue, which is located 710 metres (2330 feet) above sea level at the top of Corcovado mountain, has been closed to the public for over a month as part of the social distancing measures in place to stop the virus spreading further.

The mask wearing statue can be seen portraying the message ‘#mascarasalva’ which translates to “masks save.” The message of support was aimed at the city’s public health system which is on the brink of collapse amid a state and nationwide health crisis.

The state of Rio de Janeiro has been hit hard by the virus with over 11,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,000 deaths. Brazil passed 100,000 confirmed cases nationwide, with at least 7,000 people having died with the disease since the outbreak began.

