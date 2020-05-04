-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Brazil: Christ the Redeemer wears mask in tribute to healthcare workers
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Rio de Janeiro’s most famous landmark, the Christ the Redeemer statue, was illuminated and “wearing” a mask on Sunday in honour of the healthcare workers fighting on the front line in Brazil’s battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.
The statue, which is located 710 metres (2330 feet) above sea level at the top of Corcovado mountain, has been closed to the public for over a month as part of the social distancing measures in place to stop the virus spreading further.
The mask wearing statue can be seen portraying the message ‘#mascarasalva’ which translates to “masks save.” The message of support was aimed at the city’s public health system which is on the brink of collapse amid a state and nationwide health crisis.
The state of Rio de Janeiro has been hit hard by the virus with over 11,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,000 deaths. Brazil passed 100,000 confirmed cases nationwide, with at least 7,000 people having died with the disease since the outbreak began.
Video ID: 20200504-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200504-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly