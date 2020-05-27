-
Brazil deaths may surpass 125,000 by August
As Latin America becomes the new global epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization has warned of surging infection numbers in Brazil, Peru and Chile.
Brazil is by far the region’s worst-affected country, with nearly 400,000 confirmed cases, the second-highest number in the world.
Doctors and activists are working around the clock to help the people living in favelas and other densely populated areas, people who say the government has abandoned them.
Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports.
