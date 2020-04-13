-
Brazil: Health workers pay tribute to colleagues deceased during pandemic
A group of health workers paid tribute with banners and crosses to their colleagues that passed away during the coronavirus pandemic in Sao Paulo on Sunday.
Crosses with pictures of the deceased were put on display on Paulista avenue, one of the busier streets in the city centre of Sao Paulo.
Some of the doctors and nurses also came with the intention of raising awareness about the situation with one nurse saying she wants a “list of the deceased” as it “goes up every day.”
“How many lives will we lose to make the government aware, to make organisations take action and protect people?” said Jeferson, a nurse.
He went on to denounce the lack of medical equipment, explaining that the tribute was also a way to denounce the lack of materials.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been over 20,727 confirmed cases of infections, including 1,124 deaths according to numbers released by the Brazilian Ministry of Health.
