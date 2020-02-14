Brazil: Hundreds protest govt. “dismantling” of social security in Sao Paulo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people gathered in Sao Paulo on Friday to protest the Brazilian government’s handling of social security.

Protesters gathered in front of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), chanting slogans and holding placards, banners, and flags. Similar protests took place across Brazil as part of a ‘National Day Against the Dismantling of Social Security.’

”There are demonstrations all across the country, to protest against this very long waiting list of more than three million people who need a pension, who need the benefits of retirement and are currently in the queue of the INSS because of the inefficiency of the state and the lack of employees,” one protester said.

In October 2019, the government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro passed a social security reform that increases the minimum retirement age to 65 for men and 62 for women, and raises workers’ pension contributions.

Video ID: 20200214-050

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200214-050

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly