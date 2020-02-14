-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Brazil: Hundreds protest govt. “dismantling” of social security in Sao Paulo
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of people gathered in Sao Paulo on Friday to protest the Brazilian government’s handling of social security.
Protesters gathered in front of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), chanting slogans and holding placards, banners, and flags. Similar protests took place across Brazil as part of a ‘National Day Against the Dismantling of Social Security.’
”There are demonstrations all across the country, to protest against this very long waiting list of more than three million people who need a pension, who need the benefits of retirement and are currently in the queue of the INSS because of the inefficiency of the state and the lack of employees,” one protester said.
In October 2019, the government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro passed a social security reform that increases the minimum retirement age to 65 for men and 62 for women, and raises workers’ pension contributions.
Video ID: 20200214-050
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200214-050
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly