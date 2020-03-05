Brazil landslide: 24 dead, dozens missing after southeast storm

Rescuers in Brazil are searching for survivors after torrential rain on the southeastern coast triggered landslides.

At least 24 people have died and dozens are still missing.

The states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are the hardest hit.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

