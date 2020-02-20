-
Brazil: Lula appears before corruption inquiry in Brasilia
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva appeared in court in Brasilia on Wednesday where he reiterated his non-involvement in the corruption scandal referred to as ‘Operation Zelotes.’
Footage shows Lula’s motorcade arriving at the courthouse as well as an increased police presence in the area and press waiting outside.
The ‘Operation Zelotes’ scheme allegedly saw multinational and local companies, as well as banks, bribe officials in order to waive or reduce taxes owed.
Companies investigated for their alleged participation include automakers Ford and Mitsubishi as well as banks Santander and Bradesco among others. Lula, along with former minister Gilberto Carvalho, is accused to have benefited financially in exchange for the favourable measures, which he strongly denies.
Lula was convicted and sentenced to 12 years on charges of corruption and money laundering in January 2018, in connection with the separate ‘Operation Car Wash,’ and was ordered to start serving his sentence before all his appeals were exhausted, by Brazil’s Supreme Court in April 2018.
The former president’s release in November was precipitated by a Supreme Court ruling which stated that people could only be imprisoned once all their higher court appeals have been exhausted, in a decision that granted almost 5,000 prisoners their liberty.
