Brazil: Lula shows off his football skills in front of ecstatic fans
Supporters of former president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, filled the stadium to watch a friendly football match he took part in. Lula’s team clashed with Brazilian singer Chico Buarque and his squad, in Guararema, State of Sao Paulo, on Sunday.
Fans with scarves and banners cheered Lula and his teammates, with Lula scoring in front of thousands of excited fans. The former president’s squad secured a 2-1 win.
Lula was convicted and sentenced to 12 years on charges of corruption and money laundering in January 2018 and was ordered to start serving his sentence before all his appeals were exhausted, by Brazil’s Supreme Court in April 2018. The ex-president was released on November 8.
Video ID: 20191222-037
