Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record

Coronavirus death tolls in both Brazil and Mexico have both hit new daily records as the pandemic continues to take a toll on Latin America.

The number of cases in the region has been growing steadily since it became the epicentre of the global pandemic last month, with Brazil the worst-affected country.

But some of Brazil’s famous beaches have reopened, and other Latin American governments have already started lifting restrictions to help stem the economic fallout.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Brazil #Mexico #COVID19