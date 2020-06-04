-
Madeleine McCann: Police plea for help as German suspect revealed – Top stories this morning – BBC - 34 mins ago
-
Ex-defence chief Mattis rips Trump for response to Floyd protests - 36 mins ago
-
Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record - 2 hours ago
-
The Brief: Where’s the money coming from for the EU Recovery Fund? - 2 hours ago
-
Floyd death: Three more officers charged; Chauvin charge upgraded - 3 hours ago
-
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Wed 3 June – Springwatch – BBC - 7 hours ago
-
‘Come November, we will remember’ George Floyd, says Rev Jesse Jackson - 12 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Hard-hit Sweden admits it could have battled COVID-19 better - 13 hours ago
-
Protests erupt in London over death of George Floyd| LIVE - 13 hours ago
-
Sweden’s chief epidemiologist concedes too many people died - 13 hours ago
Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record
Coronavirus death tolls in both Brazil and Mexico have both hit new daily records as the pandemic continues to take a toll on Latin America.
The number of cases in the region has been growing steadily since it became the epicentre of the global pandemic last month, with Brazil the worst-affected country.
But some of Brazil’s famous beaches have reopened, and other Latin American governments have already started lifting restrictions to help stem the economic fallout.
Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Brazil #Mexico #COVID19