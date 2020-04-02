-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Brazil: Not ‘little flu’ – 30yo coronavirus survivor shares his story
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Brazilian orthopedist, Victor Luis Pereira, shared his experience of having the coronavirus, despite being just 30 years old and leading a healthy lifestyle, Wednesday.
According to reports, Pereira was treated at the Sao Luiz hospital in Sao Paulo. “I was admitted for seven days, five days in Intensive Care, in a somewhat serious clinical condition, my lungs were very comprised, my tests were bad, but thankfully I got better,” said Pereira.
“The biggest message is that, we don’t get to know who is going to develop the worse condition,” he added.
Pereira stressed that he was “an athlete, I always did sports: weight training, swimming, karate, everything. I have never imagined that I could develop a serious condition like that.”
He concluded that he hoped that his experience would help people realise that the coronavirus cannot be compared to a “little flu.”
According to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has registered 6,836 coronavirus cases with 240 deaths.
Video ID: 20200402-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200402-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly