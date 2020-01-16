Share
Brazil opens new research base in Antarctica

12 mins ago

The new Brazilian scientific base inaugurated in Antarctica comes with a price tag of 100 million US dollars. This comes 8 years after a fire destroyed the country’s original scientific outpost. Camille Nedelec has the latest on the research station built on King George Island.

