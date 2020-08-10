Brazil: Operations ongoing to put out fires in world’s largest tropical wetlands Pantanal

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Firefighters and member of the Brazilian army were deployed to combat the devastating wildfires outbreak in the world’s largest tropical wetlands, the Pantanal in Brazil.

Firefighters were seen controlling the fire with blowers, while firefighting planes were seen pouring water over the fire on Friday, July 7.

“We have several fires in the Pantanal region. The main fire is about 65 thousand hectares and the total would be around 80 thousand hectares,” said Flavio Gledson Vieira Bezerra who acts as the commander of the environmental emergency battalion of the military fire department.

According to local reports, around 1.2 million hectares in the region have burned so far.

The Pantanal is the world’s largest tropical wetland stretching across the territories of Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia.

The number of fires registered in Brazil’s Pantanal in the first half of 2020 has more than tripled compared to the same period last year, according to data from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (Inpe). The world’s largest tropical wetland has registered 2,534 outbreaks of fire between January and June, while last year during the same period 981 fires were reported.

